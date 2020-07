7986 Hogan Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Monterey Floor Plan on private cul-de-sac lot. Large covered front porch. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, gas range & oven, built-in microwave. Breakfast room leads to side-yard arbor & stone patio. Generous family room overlooks second covered patio. Split bedroom plan. Master suite with dual sinks, separate shower with benches & large walk-in closet. Large guest bedroom and private bath. Laundry room with utility sink. Non-barking dogs up to 25 lbs allowed. Incredible community amenities! Age restricted community. ONE RESIDENT MUST BE 55 OR OVER TO RESIDE IN FRISCO LAKES. Tenant maintains yard but uses landlord's preferred lawn service company.