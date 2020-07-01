All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019

7968 Lancelot Road

7968 Lancelot Road · No Longer Available
Location

7968 Lancelot Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautifully-crafted 2-story home in quiet Frisco neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, over 2,500 Sq Ft! Interior features include: private office area with french doors, formal dining room, living room-den with fireplace and mantle, bedroom with french doors to balcony, open kitchen area with formal breakfast nook and bar, full utility room, etc. Exterior features include spacious yard with multiple tress, fire pit, covered back porch, garage and driveway in rear of house with alley and gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7968 Lancelot Road have any available units?
7968 Lancelot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7968 Lancelot Road have?
Some of 7968 Lancelot Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7968 Lancelot Road currently offering any rent specials?
7968 Lancelot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7968 Lancelot Road pet-friendly?
No, 7968 Lancelot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7968 Lancelot Road offer parking?
Yes, 7968 Lancelot Road offers parking.
Does 7968 Lancelot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7968 Lancelot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7968 Lancelot Road have a pool?
No, 7968 Lancelot Road does not have a pool.
Does 7968 Lancelot Road have accessible units?
No, 7968 Lancelot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7968 Lancelot Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7968 Lancelot Road has units with dishwashers.

