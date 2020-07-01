7968 Lancelot Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Beautifully-crafted 2-story home in quiet Frisco neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, over 2,500 Sq Ft! Interior features include: private office area with french doors, formal dining room, living room-den with fireplace and mantle, bedroom with french doors to balcony, open kitchen area with formal breakfast nook and bar, full utility room, etc. Exterior features include spacious yard with multiple tress, fire pit, covered back porch, garage and driveway in rear of house with alley and gate.