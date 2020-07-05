All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7879 Armor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7879 Armor Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7879 Armor Lane

7879 Armor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7879 Armor Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well-maintained Frisco ISD home in a great neighborhood. This home is ready! Private Master suite is split from the other two bedrooms. Eat-in Kitchen opens to living area. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Separate laundry room with lots of storage space. All wall-mounted TVs and the refrigerator will stay. Available for 24 month lease. No Pets. No Smoking. Showings will begin February 3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7879 Armor Lane have any available units?
7879 Armor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7879 Armor Lane have?
Some of 7879 Armor Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7879 Armor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7879 Armor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7879 Armor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7879 Armor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7879 Armor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7879 Armor Lane offers parking.
Does 7879 Armor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7879 Armor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7879 Armor Lane have a pool?
No, 7879 Armor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7879 Armor Lane have accessible units?
No, 7879 Armor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7879 Armor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7879 Armor Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District