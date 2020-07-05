7879 Armor Lane

Well-maintained Frisco ISD home in a great neighborhood. This home is ready! Private Master suite is split from the other two bedrooms. Eat-in Kitchen opens to living area. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Separate laundry room with lots of storage space. All wall-mounted TVs and the refrigerator will stay. Available for 24 month lease. No Pets. No Smoking. Showings will begin February 3.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
