7879 Armor Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well-maintained Frisco ISD home in a great neighborhood. This home is ready! Private Master suite is split from the other two bedrooms. Eat-in Kitchen opens to living area. Laminate flooring throughout the home. Separate laundry room with lots of storage space. All wall-mounted TVs and the refrigerator will stay. Available for 24 month lease. No Pets. No Smoking. Showings will begin February 3.