Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:24 AM

7760 Lancelot Road

7760 Lancelot Road · No Longer Available
Location

7760 Lancelot Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...Right in the Heart of Frisco! Cute as can be 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, 2 Car Gar Home Perfect for First Time Home Buyers, Investors or Empty Nestor's. Designer Touches & Current Color Palette Make this an Easy Move-In. The Main Living Rm Greets you Upon Entry With Soft Arches & Rounded Corners. Kitchen Boasts Granite Counters, Refaced Cabinets in Today's 'it Color' White, Stainless Appliances & Large Island with Breakfast Bar. Spacious Master Suite has Dual Sinks, Walk In Shower & Generously Sized Closet. Recent Updates:Fixtures, Hardware, Fresh Paint, Guest Bath, Solar Screens & Newer Roof! Backyard with 9ft Privacy Fence & a Charming Extended Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7760 Lancelot Road have any available units?
7760 Lancelot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7760 Lancelot Road have?
Some of 7760 Lancelot Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7760 Lancelot Road currently offering any rent specials?
7760 Lancelot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7760 Lancelot Road pet-friendly?
No, 7760 Lancelot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7760 Lancelot Road offer parking?
Yes, 7760 Lancelot Road offers parking.
Does 7760 Lancelot Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7760 Lancelot Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7760 Lancelot Road have a pool?
No, 7760 Lancelot Road does not have a pool.
Does 7760 Lancelot Road have accessible units?
No, 7760 Lancelot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7760 Lancelot Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7760 Lancelot Road has units with dishwashers.

