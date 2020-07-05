All apartments in Frisco
7709 Petersburgh Place
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:15 PM

7709 Petersburgh Place

7709 Petersburgh Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7709 Petersburgh Place, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous stone & brick garden home in highly sought after Queens Gate! This awesome single story home has the open concept floor plan you've been searching for! The large kitchen is perfect for entertaining and offers granite countertops, tons of cabinet space, a walk-in pantry and huge breakfast bar! The family room offers tons of windows and a fireplace that is the perfect spot for family gatherings. Relax in the beautiful outdoor space featuring a covered patio. Great location near dining, entertainment, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 Petersburgh Place have any available units?
7709 Petersburgh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7709 Petersburgh Place have?
Some of 7709 Petersburgh Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7709 Petersburgh Place currently offering any rent specials?
7709 Petersburgh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 Petersburgh Place pet-friendly?
No, 7709 Petersburgh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7709 Petersburgh Place offer parking?
Yes, 7709 Petersburgh Place offers parking.
Does 7709 Petersburgh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 Petersburgh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 Petersburgh Place have a pool?
No, 7709 Petersburgh Place does not have a pool.
Does 7709 Petersburgh Place have accessible units?
No, 7709 Petersburgh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 Petersburgh Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7709 Petersburgh Place has units with dishwashers.

