7700 Tournament Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Great location! Fabulously updated charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage one story home in center of Frisco with easy access to George Bush, 121 & Dallas North Tollway. Enjoy Access to all shopping and dining. Great lay out with open living area, kitchen has SS REFRIGERATOR microwave, decent size utility room and storage space, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, security system and garage opener, hot water heater, great size back yard with wood fence. Frisco schools ISD. Showing agent to verify sq ft and schools. READY for immediate occupancy.