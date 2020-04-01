All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7700 Tournament Road

7700 Tournament Road · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Tournament Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Great location! Fabulously updated charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage one story home in center of Frisco with easy access to George Bush, 121 & Dallas North Tollway. Enjoy Access to all shopping and dining. Great lay out with open living area, kitchen has SS REFRIGERATOR microwave, decent size utility room and storage space, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, security system and garage opener, hot water heater, great size back yard with wood fence. Frisco schools ISD. Showing agent to verify sq ft and schools. READY for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Tournament Road have any available units?
7700 Tournament Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 Tournament Road have?
Some of 7700 Tournament Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Tournament Road currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Tournament Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Tournament Road pet-friendly?
No, 7700 Tournament Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7700 Tournament Road offer parking?
Yes, 7700 Tournament Road offers parking.
Does 7700 Tournament Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Tournament Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Tournament Road have a pool?
No, 7700 Tournament Road does not have a pool.
Does 7700 Tournament Road have accessible units?
No, 7700 Tournament Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Tournament Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 Tournament Road has units with dishwashers.

