Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7576 Petersburgh Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7576 Petersburgh Place

7576 Petersburgh Place · No Longer Available
Location

7576 Petersburgh Place, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Immaculate well kept home, Charming Open floor plan with spacious living room allowing perfect flow to the dining and kitchen areas. The bedrooms are split with the Master bedroom on the opposite side of the house than the other two bedrooms and guest bath. Nicely landscaped backyard has extended patio w flagstone pavers to give more room for furniture and entertaining. The neighborhood has a community pool, parks and playground area. Super convenient location with easy access to Preston Road for grocery shopping and restaurants. Close to DNT and IH 121. WD & Refrigerator included; No Smokers Please. Utilities & Yard Maintenance Not Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7576 Petersburgh Place have any available units?
7576 Petersburgh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7576 Petersburgh Place have?
Some of 7576 Petersburgh Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7576 Petersburgh Place currently offering any rent specials?
7576 Petersburgh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7576 Petersburgh Place pet-friendly?
No, 7576 Petersburgh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7576 Petersburgh Place offer parking?
Yes, 7576 Petersburgh Place offers parking.
Does 7576 Petersburgh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7576 Petersburgh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7576 Petersburgh Place have a pool?
Yes, 7576 Petersburgh Place has a pool.
Does 7576 Petersburgh Place have accessible units?
No, 7576 Petersburgh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7576 Petersburgh Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7576 Petersburgh Place has units with dishwashers.

