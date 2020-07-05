7576 Petersburgh Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Immaculate well kept home, Charming Open floor plan with spacious living room allowing perfect flow to the dining and kitchen areas. The bedrooms are split with the Master bedroom on the opposite side of the house than the other two bedrooms and guest bath. Nicely landscaped backyard has extended patio w flagstone pavers to give more room for furniture and entertaining. The neighborhood has a community pool, parks and playground area. Super convenient location with easy access to Preston Road for grocery shopping and restaurants. Close to DNT and IH 121. WD & Refrigerator included; No Smokers Please. Utilities & Yard Maintenance Not Included.