7545 Birmingham Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage

Stunning home in Frisco Lakes of Del Webb for Lease. Located in a quiet are with beautiful landscaping, gorgeous wood floors, spacious living and dining areas, open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom, walk-in closet and dual vanity master bath. Back patio with incredible view! The Frisco Lakes community features a private golf course, three amenity centers with Resort Style Pools, Complete Gym, Library, Billiard Room, Indoor Track, Indoor Swimming Pool. HOA and Lawn Service are included in this can't miss lease.