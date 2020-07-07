All apartments in Frisco
7545 Birmingham Forest Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:51 AM

7545 Birmingham Forest Drive

7545 Birmingham Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7545 Birmingham Forest Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Stunning home in Frisco Lakes of Del Webb for Lease. Located in a quiet are with beautiful landscaping, gorgeous wood floors, spacious living and dining areas, open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom, walk-in closet and dual vanity master bath. Back patio with incredible view! The Frisco Lakes community features a private golf course, three amenity centers with Resort Style Pools, Complete Gym, Library, Billiard Room, Indoor Track, Indoor Swimming Pool. HOA and Lawn Service are included in this can't miss lease.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive have any available units?
7545 Birmingham Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive have?
Some of 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7545 Birmingham Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7545 Birmingham Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

