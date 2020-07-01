7527 Oak Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Turn of the century fully furnished ADORABLE bungalow. Live a walkable lifestyle in the heart of the historic downtown Frisco Rail District. Located on one of the most historic picket lined streets in Frisco. Blocks from patio restaurants, shops and parks. Large fenced yard with mature landscaping, covered front porch. High end finishes, large kitchen island, white marble counters, fresh paint, wood floors. two nice sized bedrooms with an upstairs sleeping loft with extra beds and additional living space. This is a FULLY furnished turn key property. Comes with all appliances. nice size covered back patio with cafe lighting. You wont find another opportunity like his in Frisco! 1 yr plus lease, no pets.