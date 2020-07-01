All apartments in Frisco
7527 Oak Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:41 AM

7527 Oak Street

7527 W Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

7527 W Oak St, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Turn of the century fully furnished ADORABLE bungalow. Live a walkable lifestyle in the heart of the historic downtown Frisco Rail District. Located on one of the most historic picket lined streets in Frisco. Blocks from patio restaurants, shops and parks. Large fenced yard with mature landscaping, covered front porch. High end finishes, large kitchen island, white marble counters, fresh paint, wood floors. two nice sized bedrooms with an upstairs sleeping loft with extra beds and additional living space. This is a FULLY furnished turn key property. Comes with all appliances. nice size covered back patio with cafe lighting. You wont find another opportunity like his in Frisco! 1 yr plus lease, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 Oak Street have any available units?
7527 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7527 Oak Street have?
Some of 7527 Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 7527 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7527 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 7527 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 7527 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7527 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 7527 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 7527 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 7527 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

