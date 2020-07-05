All apartments in Frisco
7524 Noquet Lane

7524 Noquet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7524 Noquet Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Practically new 2-story home with brick & stone elevations has 6 bed rooms, 4 full baths, study, 2 living areas and media room. High ceiling in downstairs living room with windows to let in lots of natural light. The gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, eat-in area & breakfast bar, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. Upgrades throughout include hardwood floors & ceramic wet areas, bay windows in master, wrought iron balusters & extended covered patio in the backyard. Frisco ISD. Easy access to freeways and shopping. Landlord to pay for lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Noquet Lane have any available units?
7524 Noquet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7524 Noquet Lane have?
Some of 7524 Noquet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 Noquet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Noquet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Noquet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7524 Noquet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7524 Noquet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7524 Noquet Lane offers parking.
Does 7524 Noquet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7524 Noquet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Noquet Lane have a pool?
No, 7524 Noquet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Noquet Lane have accessible units?
No, 7524 Noquet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Noquet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7524 Noquet Lane has units with dishwashers.

