Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7424 Saint Stephens Square

7424 Saint Stephen's Square · No Longer Available
Location

7424 Saint Stephen's Square, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Queens Gate. Lots of natural light in this home. Wall to wall windows in large living and dining area with fireplace. Open to great amazing spacious kitchen with beautiful cherry wood cabinet, gas cooktop, granite counters with lots of space and walk-in pantry. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet. All bedrooms are good size. Relax and enjoy the low maintenance backyard with a wonderful patio or take a stroll in the community park, playground for kids and pool in the hot summer days. Pets are case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Saint Stephens Square have any available units?
7424 Saint Stephens Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7424 Saint Stephens Square have?
Some of 7424 Saint Stephens Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Saint Stephens Square currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Saint Stephens Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Saint Stephens Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Saint Stephens Square is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Saint Stephens Square offer parking?
Yes, 7424 Saint Stephens Square offers parking.
Does 7424 Saint Stephens Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Saint Stephens Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Saint Stephens Square have a pool?
Yes, 7424 Saint Stephens Square has a pool.
Does 7424 Saint Stephens Square have accessible units?
No, 7424 Saint Stephens Square does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Saint Stephens Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7424 Saint Stephens Square has units with dishwashers.

