7424 Saint Stephens Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Queens Gate. Lots of natural light in this home. Wall to wall windows in large living and dining area with fireplace. Open to great amazing spacious kitchen with beautiful cherry wood cabinet, gas cooktop, granite counters with lots of space and walk-in pantry. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet. All bedrooms are good size. Relax and enjoy the low maintenance backyard with a wonderful patio or take a stroll in the community park, playground for kids and pool in the hot summer days. Pets are case by case