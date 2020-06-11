7409 Kite Lane

Amenities

More pictures to come. Cute Gray Mist floor plan, on a nice corner lot. 2 BRs, 2 bath plus a study, covered back patio and an extended garage with epoxy floor. Kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook and granite counters, the living area is combined with a formal dining area. The master bath has double sinks. The second bedroom is separate from the master and the study has a closet so could be a 3rd bedroom. Black kitchen appliances and washer and dryer included. Resort style living with 3 outdoor pools and 1 indoor pool, tennis, golf, bocce, pickle ball and clubs galore. This is an adult 55 plus restricted community.