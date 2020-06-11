All apartments in Frisco
7409 Kite Lane

7409 Kite Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7409 Kite Lane, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
More pictures to come. Cute Gray Mist floor plan, on a nice corner lot. 2 BRs, 2 bath plus a study, covered back patio and an extended garage with epoxy floor. Kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook and granite counters, the living area is combined with a formal dining area. The master bath has double sinks. The second bedroom is separate from the master and the study has a closet so could be a 3rd bedroom. Black kitchen appliances and washer and dryer included. Resort style living with 3 outdoor pools and 1 indoor pool, tennis, golf, bocce, pickle ball and clubs galore. This is an adult 55 plus restricted community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7409 Kite Lane have any available units?
7409 Kite Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7409 Kite Lane have?
Some of 7409 Kite Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7409 Kite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7409 Kite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 Kite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7409 Kite Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7409 Kite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7409 Kite Lane offers parking.
Does 7409 Kite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7409 Kite Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 Kite Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7409 Kite Lane has a pool.
Does 7409 Kite Lane have accessible units?
No, 7409 Kite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 Kite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7409 Kite Lane has units with dishwashers.

