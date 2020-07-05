All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7295 Switchgrass Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7295 Switchgrass Rd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM

7295 Switchgrass Rd

7295 Switchgrass Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7295 Switchgrass Rd, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction Townhome - Property Id: 118472

New construction townhome convenient to Dallas North Tollway, Preston, 121, and 380. Three bedroom, two and a half bathrooms with shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, plantation shutters, engineered wood floors throughout first floor, and carpet throughout second floor. Kitchen open to dining and family room. Bedrooms are split for extra privacy. Oversized two car garage. Lots of storage and large walk-in closets. His and her closets in the master. Large laundry room upstairs. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Located in Frisco Springs. Walking trails, playgrounds and access to community pool a plus.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118472
Property Id 118472

(RLNE4859394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7295 Switchgrass Rd have any available units?
7295 Switchgrass Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7295 Switchgrass Rd have?
Some of 7295 Switchgrass Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7295 Switchgrass Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7295 Switchgrass Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7295 Switchgrass Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7295 Switchgrass Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7295 Switchgrass Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7295 Switchgrass Rd offers parking.
Does 7295 Switchgrass Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7295 Switchgrass Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7295 Switchgrass Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7295 Switchgrass Rd has a pool.
Does 7295 Switchgrass Rd have accessible units?
No, 7295 Switchgrass Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7295 Switchgrass Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7295 Switchgrass Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District