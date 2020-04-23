7216 Chinquapin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Great location, Exemplary schools! Beautiful, spacious, 4 BR house in great community. All BRs down, new laminate flooring throughout 1st floor. Large kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances. Less than 5 mins drive to DNT, Costco, Preston restaurants, shopping, 10 mins to Toyota HQ, 121, Stonebriar mall, IKEA etc. Gameroom upstairs can be used as 5th bedroom. Warren Sports complex across the street, beautiful pond, community pool.



Income at least 3X rent, good credit. $40 application fee paid per adult. Agents please submit TAR application with copy of drivers license and 2 pay stubs to listing agent. Refrigerator included as a courtesy but landlord does not provide any warranty for it.