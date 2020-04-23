All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7216 Chinquapin Drive

7216 Chinquapin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Chinquapin Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Great location, Exemplary schools! Beautiful, spacious, 4 BR house in great community. All BRs down, new laminate flooring throughout 1st floor. Large kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances. Less than 5 mins drive to DNT, Costco, Preston restaurants, shopping, 10 mins to Toyota HQ, 121, Stonebriar mall, IKEA etc. Gameroom upstairs can be used as 5th bedroom. Warren Sports complex across the street, beautiful pond, community pool.

Income at least 3X rent, good credit. $40 application fee paid per adult. Agents please submit TAR application with copy of drivers license and 2 pay stubs to listing agent. Refrigerator included as a courtesy but landlord does not provide any warranty for it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Chinquapin Drive have any available units?
7216 Chinquapin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 Chinquapin Drive have?
Some of 7216 Chinquapin Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Chinquapin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Chinquapin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Chinquapin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7216 Chinquapin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7216 Chinquapin Drive offer parking?
No, 7216 Chinquapin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Chinquapin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Chinquapin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Chinquapin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7216 Chinquapin Drive has a pool.
Does 7216 Chinquapin Drive have accessible units?
No, 7216 Chinquapin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Chinquapin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7216 Chinquapin Drive has units with dishwashers.

