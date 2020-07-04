7028 Milsap Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful and Well maintained 4 bedroom home in Frisco ISD. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Naturally lit living room and formal dining room open to the kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in kitchen area. Hardwood floors down stairs. Study and Large master bedroom downstairs down. Game room in second floor could also be used as large study, media room and 2 other bed rooms up. Includes stainless steel refrigerator. Close to Highway 121, Legacy offices, Shopping centers, Stonebriar shopping mall and close to Allen outlet mall. Available for immediate or early move in. Rent price includes Fridge.