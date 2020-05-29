6989 Stetson Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Move in ready! This one is pristine inside w-neutral paint! Stacked formal dining & living areas are flanked off the entry way! Soaring ceilings, art nooks, ceiling fans & a great floor plan await! Expansive Living room w-a decorative wood burning FP & low maintenance tile flooring! Eat in Breakfast Nook w-windows covered by plantation shutters! The open flowing floor plan is a dream for entertaining and great for every day living! The Chef of the family will love the kitchen with an elongated center island, granite counter-tops plus stainless steel appliances. Upstairs showcases a massive game room, private master suite w-spa bath + great sized guest bedrooms! Large pool sized backyard w-deck + storage shed!