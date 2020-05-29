All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 29 2019 at 8:24 PM

6989 Stetson Way

6989 Stetson Way · No Longer Available
Location

6989 Stetson Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Move in ready! This one is pristine inside w-neutral paint! Stacked formal dining & living areas are flanked off the entry way! Soaring ceilings, art nooks, ceiling fans & a great floor plan await! Expansive Living room w-a decorative wood burning FP & low maintenance tile flooring! Eat in Breakfast Nook w-windows covered by plantation shutters! The open flowing floor plan is a dream for entertaining and great for every day living! The Chef of the family will love the kitchen with an elongated center island, granite counter-tops plus stainless steel appliances. Upstairs showcases a massive game room, private master suite w-spa bath + great sized guest bedrooms! Large pool sized backyard w-deck + storage shed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6989 Stetson Way have any available units?
6989 Stetson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6989 Stetson Way have?
Some of 6989 Stetson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6989 Stetson Way currently offering any rent specials?
6989 Stetson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6989 Stetson Way pet-friendly?
No, 6989 Stetson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6989 Stetson Way offer parking?
Yes, 6989 Stetson Way offers parking.
Does 6989 Stetson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6989 Stetson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6989 Stetson Way have a pool?
Yes, 6989 Stetson Way has a pool.
Does 6989 Stetson Way have accessible units?
No, 6989 Stetson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6989 Stetson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6989 Stetson Way has units with dishwashers.

