Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6917 Cinnabar Drive

6917 Cinnabar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6917 Cinnabar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal location with great schools! This beauty exhibits a larger space than it's sq footage. Surrounded by eateries, a mall, and tons of shopping, this perfect location is only minutes from Dallas North Tollway, Sam Rayburn toll 121, and 75. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools within walking distance to Shawnee Trail Elementary. Features no carpet on first floor, utility room on second level, a covered patio, a covered porch area, fresh paint, granite countertop counters in kitchen, and a floorplan designed for entertaining. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Cinnabar Drive have any available units?
6917 Cinnabar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 Cinnabar Drive have?
Some of 6917 Cinnabar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Cinnabar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Cinnabar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Cinnabar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6917 Cinnabar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6917 Cinnabar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6917 Cinnabar Drive offers parking.
Does 6917 Cinnabar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 Cinnabar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Cinnabar Drive have a pool?
No, 6917 Cinnabar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Cinnabar Drive have accessible units?
No, 6917 Cinnabar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Cinnabar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 Cinnabar Drive has units with dishwashers.

