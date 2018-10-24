6917 Cinnabar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal location with great schools! This beauty exhibits a larger space than it's sq footage. Surrounded by eateries, a mall, and tons of shopping, this perfect location is only minutes from Dallas North Tollway, Sam Rayburn toll 121, and 75. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools within walking distance to Shawnee Trail Elementary. Features no carpet on first floor, utility room on second level, a covered patio, a covered porch area, fresh paint, granite countertop counters in kitchen, and a floorplan designed for entertaining. Must see to appreciate.