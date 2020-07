6885 Regello Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED TOWNHOME COMMUNITY BOASTS EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION AND AMENITIES NEAR DALLAS NORTH TOLLWAY, THE STAR, PLANO'S LEGACY BUSINESS PARK, AND THE BEST SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND SPORTS VENUES IN ALL OF NORTH TEXAS! STEP INSIDE TO SERENE UPSCALE, LOW-MAINTENANCE LIVING. WARM HARDWOODS AND GAS LOG FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM THAT OPEN TO GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, AND DINING AREA. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, BALCONY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND MASSIVE W-IN CLOSET. LARGE SECOND BEDROOM HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATH. WASHER AND DRYER ALSO INCLUDED. HOA DUES PAID BY LANDLORD. MOVE-IN AND ENJOY ALL THAT FRISCO AND NORTH TEXAS HAVE TO OFFER.