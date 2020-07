Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location! Well maintained house with wood flooring. All rooms upstairs with plenty space. One of the largest lots available in the highly sought after Bella Casa. Walnut stained custom cabinetry with lighting, ss appliances, wrought-iron spindle staircase, vaulted ceilings in master. Minutes to North Dallas Toll Way. Very close to Legacy West, Toyota headquarter, and Shopping. 5 Mins to The Star!