Amenities

Fantastic 2bd&2.5bth townhome in the ever popular Bella Casa. With rare master bedroom on first floor, this home has engineered hardwoods, large master suite, side yard fenced for pets, and 20ft ceiling in living room. Upstairs has game room and second bed and bath. With pool, clubhouse, gym as your amenities, this neighborhood is all about location with walking distance to shops & restaurants and immediate access onto the DNT.