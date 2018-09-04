6757 Livorno Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy the maintenance free living in the Bella Casa Community. Located off of Dallas North Tollway and Stonebrook with convenient highway access and shopping all around. Excellent use of space in this townhome floor plan. Plenty of windows and natural light. The community includes a club house ( lounge and cookout area) , fitness center and a swimming pool accessible by tenants. Near sports and entertainment. Dallas Cowboys Training Center, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Star Center, Stonebriar Mall. Major employers Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Heartland Systems, JCPenney, Chase Mortgage, NTT Data, The Hartford.