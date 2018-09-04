All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6757 Livorno Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6757 Livorno Lane
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:16 PM

6757 Livorno Lane

6757 Livorno Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6757 Livorno Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy the maintenance free living in the Bella Casa Community. Located off of Dallas North Tollway and Stonebrook with convenient highway access and shopping all around. Excellent use of space in this townhome floor plan. Plenty of windows and natural light. The community includes a club house ( lounge and cookout area) , fitness center and a swimming pool accessible by tenants. Near sports and entertainment. Dallas Cowboys Training Center, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Star Center, Stonebriar Mall. Major employers Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Heartland Systems, JCPenney, Chase Mortgage, NTT Data, The Hartford.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6757 Livorno Lane have any available units?
6757 Livorno Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6757 Livorno Lane have?
Some of 6757 Livorno Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6757 Livorno Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6757 Livorno Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 Livorno Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6757 Livorno Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6757 Livorno Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6757 Livorno Lane offers parking.
Does 6757 Livorno Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6757 Livorno Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 Livorno Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6757 Livorno Lane has a pool.
Does 6757 Livorno Lane have accessible units?
No, 6757 Livorno Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 Livorno Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6757 Livorno Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District