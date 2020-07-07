All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6670 Backstretch Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6670 Backstretch Boulevard
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:56 AM

6670 Backstretch Boulevard

6670 Backstretch Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6670 Backstretch Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Location and Upgrades!! New Luxury Toll Brothers home in Frisco at Phillips Creek Ranch. Built in 2016, this new home sits on a private greenbelt to one side, and has access to many amenities in the area. With over $100K in custom upgrades, this home has a beautiful master retreat with TWO walk in closets, stand alone bath and designer shower with double heads. Complete wireless multi-media wired system throughout. Within walking distance to resort style and lap pools, community center, gym and top rated Frisco Schools. Just 10 minutes from Dallas Cowboys HQ, Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Capital One, The shops of Legacy and much more! This home is move in ready! This Home is also listed for sale MLS:14108352

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6670 Backstretch Boulevard have any available units?
6670 Backstretch Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6670 Backstretch Boulevard have?
Some of 6670 Backstretch Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6670 Backstretch Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6670 Backstretch Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6670 Backstretch Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6670 Backstretch Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6670 Backstretch Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6670 Backstretch Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6670 Backstretch Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6670 Backstretch Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6670 Backstretch Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6670 Backstretch Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6670 Backstretch Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6670 Backstretch Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6670 Backstretch Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6670 Backstretch Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District