6670 Backstretch Boulevard

Location and Upgrades!! New Luxury Toll Brothers home in Frisco at Phillips Creek Ranch. Built in 2016, this new home sits on a private greenbelt to one side, and has access to many amenities in the area. With over $100K in custom upgrades, this home has a beautiful master retreat with TWO walk in closets, stand alone bath and designer shower with double heads. Complete wireless multi-media wired system throughout. Within walking distance to resort style and lap pools, community center, gym and top rated Frisco Schools. Just 10 minutes from Dallas Cowboys HQ, Toyota, Liberty Mutual, Capital One, The shops of Legacy and much more! This home is move in ready! This Home is also listed for sale MLS:14108352