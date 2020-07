Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Great location In the very desirable Plantation Estates community. Amenities include neighborhood pool and playground. Nice drive up with front entry garage. Open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light. Kitchen is open to the family room, and views to the big, pool size backyard. Very large master bedroom has big open bathroom and huge master closet. Enlarged backyard patio is covered by partial shade with it's pergola. Updated Windows, back sliding door and HVAC.