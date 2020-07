6373 Gordon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 4BED+ 4BATH, 3539 SQ. FT. TOWNHOME WITH LUXURIOUS HARDWOODS IN CONVENIENT & SOUGHT AFTER FRISCO SQUARE LOCATION! SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. GORGEOUS CHEF'S EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LARGE ISLAND, SS APPLS INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR AND PENDANT LIGHTING OPENS TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM CAN ALSO BE STUDY. HUGE GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. LARGE MASTER SUITE HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND HUGE CLOSET. GRANITE IN ALL SECONDARY BATHS. PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE IN GARAGE & UNDER STAIRS. PRIVATE COVERED PATIO AND SMALL YARD AREA. LOCATED IN FRISCO SQUARE, WALK TO SHOPS, CINEMARK MOVIES, RESTAURANTS & TOYOTA STADIUM. EXEMPLARY FRISCO ISD SCHOOLS!