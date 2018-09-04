All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
6359 Eden Valley Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

6359 Eden Valley Drive

6359 Eden Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6359 Eden Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stunning executive home has soaring ceilings, huge windows, and views of the 3-acre Phillips Creek Ranch! Hand-scraped wood flowers throughout the 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, marble designer backsplash, and double ovens. Open floor plan, great for entertaining! Three bedrooms each with their own bathroom on the 1st floor. Two bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bath upstairs, along with media and game rooms on 2nd floor. Home also has electric shades that can be remote controlled. This home has 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms, ready to meet the needs and wants of many families! Conveniently located near great schools, grocery stores, and DNT. Frisco living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6359 Eden Valley Drive have any available units?
6359 Eden Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6359 Eden Valley Drive have?
Some of 6359 Eden Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6359 Eden Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6359 Eden Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6359 Eden Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6359 Eden Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6359 Eden Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6359 Eden Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 6359 Eden Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6359 Eden Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6359 Eden Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 6359 Eden Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6359 Eden Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6359 Eden Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6359 Eden Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6359 Eden Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

