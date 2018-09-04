6359 Eden Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Stunning executive home has soaring ceilings, huge windows, and views of the 3-acre Phillips Creek Ranch! Hand-scraped wood flowers throughout the 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, marble designer backsplash, and double ovens. Open floor plan, great for entertaining! Three bedrooms each with their own bathroom on the 1st floor. Two bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bath upstairs, along with media and game rooms on 2nd floor. Home also has electric shades that can be remote controlled. This home has 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms, ready to meet the needs and wants of many families! Conveniently located near great schools, grocery stores, and DNT. Frisco living at its best!