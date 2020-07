6060 Van Horn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking garage tennis court

GORGEOUS HOME ON CUL DE SAC STREET IN PRESTIGIOUS GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF STARWOOD JUST ACROSS FROM THE STAR. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED WITH LUXURIOUS NEW HAND SCRAPED HDWD FLOORS, NEW CARPET & FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER, PRIVATE STUDY & 2ND BED DOWN. LARGE GAME ROOM & 2 SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDS UP. DESIGNER KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS OVERLOOKS SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & WALL OF WINDOWS WITH VIEW OF HUGE GRASSY PLAY YARD. OVERSIZED 3 CAR GARAGE AND LOADS OF EXTRA STORAGE SPACE. COVETED GUARD GATED COMMUNITY OF STARWOOD FEATURES FITNESS CENTER, CLUB HOUSE, LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, & BIKE PATHS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR TOLLWAY & THE STAR.