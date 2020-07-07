5998 Country View Lane

Amenities
Situated in semi cul~de~sac w-private over-sized backyard! Kitchen w-granite counters, island, built-in desk, butler & breakfast bar. Formal living & Formal dining w-Tile floors! Front study w-glass french doors, wood floors! Master is huge w-sitting area & wonderful views! Master bath has marble floors, separate vanities & jetted tub! Wrought iron staircase leads to Home theater pre-wired, gameroom & BRs!
Landlord currently has furniture in the property but would move everything out and house cleaned before tenant moved-in.