5909 Pisa Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME IN COVETED BELLA CASA COMMUNITY OF FRISCO. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Master Bedroom on 1st Floor with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Large Closet. Oversized Gameroom upstairs can be used as a Gameroom, Office, or Media Area...or all Three. 2nd Bedroom on 2nd Floor with Privacy from Main Floor Living. Fresh Paint, Bamboo Wood Flooring in Main Living Area and Carpet in Bedrooms. Gas Fireplace with Flat Screen Wiring over Mantle. Kitchen has Granite, Gas Stove + Gas Oven, Washer, Dryer, Fridge Included.

All Yard Mowing and Landscaping Included in Rent + only 2 Blocks to the Luxury Community Pool, Gym, and Parks. Easy access to Tollway, The Star, Restaurants and Shopping. Pets allowed