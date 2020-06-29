All apartments in Frisco
5909 Pisa Lane

5909 Pisa Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5909 Pisa Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME IN COVETED BELLA CASA COMMUNITY OF FRISCO. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Master Bedroom on 1st Floor with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, and Large Closet. Oversized Gameroom upstairs can be used as a Gameroom, Office, or Media Area...or all Three. 2nd Bedroom on 2nd Floor with Privacy from Main Floor Living. Fresh Paint, Bamboo Wood Flooring in Main Living Area and Carpet in Bedrooms. Gas Fireplace with Flat Screen Wiring over Mantle. Kitchen has Granite, Gas Stove + Gas Oven, Washer, Dryer, Fridge Included.
All Yard Mowing and Landscaping Included in Rent + only 2 Blocks to the Luxury Community Pool, Gym, and Parks. Easy access to Tollway, The Star, Restaurants and Shopping. Pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 Pisa Lane have any available units?
5909 Pisa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5909 Pisa Lane have?
Some of 5909 Pisa Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 Pisa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5909 Pisa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 Pisa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5909 Pisa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5909 Pisa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5909 Pisa Lane offers parking.
Does 5909 Pisa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 Pisa Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 Pisa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5909 Pisa Lane has a pool.
Does 5909 Pisa Lane have accessible units?
No, 5909 Pisa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 Pisa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 Pisa Lane has units with dishwashers.

