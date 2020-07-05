All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:11 AM

5814 Norfolk Lane

5814 Norfolk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Norfolk Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunningly beautiful & totally remodeled one story house located in golf course community of Plantation Resort! Walking distance to top rated elementary school,Duncan park,near community pool,golf course & tennis courts Fantastic opportunity to live in this lovely home with state of the art & one of the kind wine cellar,brand new&top of the line Samsung appliances ,decorative farmers sink ,stylish back splash ,pot filler,granite countertop,new cabinets with underline lights ,unique crystal light fixtures ,fandelier in every room ,mirror cabinets vanities ,free standing bathtub,6 jetted head rain shower,LED color changing facets, new blinds,new board on board cedar fence,new epoxy garage floor&new water heater

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Norfolk Lane have any available units?
5814 Norfolk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5814 Norfolk Lane have?
Some of 5814 Norfolk Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Norfolk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Norfolk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Norfolk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5814 Norfolk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5814 Norfolk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Norfolk Lane offers parking.
Does 5814 Norfolk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Norfolk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Norfolk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5814 Norfolk Lane has a pool.
Does 5814 Norfolk Lane have accessible units?
No, 5814 Norfolk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Norfolk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5814 Norfolk Lane has units with dishwashers.

