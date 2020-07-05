5814 Norfolk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Stunningly beautiful & totally remodeled one story house located in golf course community of Plantation Resort! Walking distance to top rated elementary school,Duncan park,near community pool,golf course & tennis courts Fantastic opportunity to live in this lovely home with state of the art & one of the kind wine cellar,brand new&top of the line Samsung appliances ,decorative farmers sink ,stylish back splash ,pot filler,granite countertop,new cabinets with underline lights ,unique crystal light fixtures ,fandelier in every room ,mirror cabinets vanities ,free standing bathtub,6 jetted head rain shower,LED color changing facets, new blinds,new board on board cedar fence,new epoxy garage floor&new water heater