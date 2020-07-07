5621 Braemar Drive

Amenities

Excellent Location Near Legacy and North Of 121 HWY in Frisco, gated community, Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.1 bath home, Built in 2007, Hand Scraped Wood Floor, 2 Fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Built-In SS appliances, gas stove top, Center Island with sink and breakfast bar open to Family - Living Area, Master Suite Showcase a See Through Fireplace To a Luxury Bathroom, Huge Game - Media Room Upstairs, Great Patio for Entertaining, 4030 Sq. Ft, Must See, Immediate possession!