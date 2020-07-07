All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5621 Braemar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5621 Braemar Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:01 AM

5621 Braemar Drive

5621 Braemar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
Stonebriar
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5621 Braemar Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
media room
Excellent Location Near Legacy and North Of 121 HWY in Frisco, gated community, Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4.1 bath home, Built in 2007, Hand Scraped Wood Floor, 2 Fireplaces, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Built-In SS appliances, gas stove top, Center Island with sink and breakfast bar open to Family - Living Area, Master Suite Showcase a See Through Fireplace To a Luxury Bathroom, Huge Game - Media Room Upstairs, Great Patio for Entertaining, 4030 Sq. Ft, Must See, Immediate possession!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 Braemar Drive have any available units?
5621 Braemar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 Braemar Drive have?
Some of 5621 Braemar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 Braemar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5621 Braemar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 Braemar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5621 Braemar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5621 Braemar Drive offer parking?
No, 5621 Braemar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5621 Braemar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 Braemar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 Braemar Drive have a pool?
No, 5621 Braemar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5621 Braemar Drive have accessible units?
No, 5621 Braemar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 Braemar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5621 Braemar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District