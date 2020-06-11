560 thoroughbred Avenue

Amenities

4 bed 3.5 bath, study, game and media rooms with garage. Study, powder and spacious under stair storage at the two story entry. Island kitchen offers upper glass lite cabinets and stainless steel appliances including double wall ovens. Private master retreat with bay window and beautiful bath with dual sinks and baja shower. Upstairs 2 full baths, 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets, pre-wired media room and game room open to the family room both with vaulted ceilings. Beautiful brick and stone exterior with extended covered patio. Pets are case by case.