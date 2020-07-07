All apartments in Frisco
5590 Braemar Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

5590 Braemar Drive

5590 Braemar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5590 Braemar Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Entertainer’s Dream in sought-after Chase at Stonebriar! Features outdoor kitchen with 2 covered outdoor living areas, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, hand-scraped hardwoods, plantation shutters, wrought-iron balusters, wine grotto, and more! Chef’s kitchen has stainless appliances, 6-burner cooktop, double ovens and GORGEOUS granite countertops! Custom paint throughout this spectacular Frisco home. Luxurious Master bath has walk-in shower, jetted tub, his & hers vanities & ENORMOUS CUSTOM walk-in closet. Exceptional curb appeal and spacious 3431 sqft with 3 large bedrooms, study, media room and 3 living areas in an amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5590 Braemar Drive have any available units?
5590 Braemar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5590 Braemar Drive have?
Some of 5590 Braemar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5590 Braemar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5590 Braemar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5590 Braemar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5590 Braemar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5590 Braemar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5590 Braemar Drive offers parking.
Does 5590 Braemar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5590 Braemar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5590 Braemar Drive have a pool?
No, 5590 Braemar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5590 Braemar Drive have accessible units?
No, 5590 Braemar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5590 Braemar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5590 Braemar Drive has units with dishwashers.

