5590 Braemar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Entertainer’s Dream in sought-after Chase at Stonebriar! Features outdoor kitchen with 2 covered outdoor living areas, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, hand-scraped hardwoods, plantation shutters, wrought-iron balusters, wine grotto, and more! Chef’s kitchen has stainless appliances, 6-burner cooktop, double ovens and GORGEOUS granite countertops! Custom paint throughout this spectacular Frisco home. Luxurious Master bath has walk-in shower, jetted tub, his & hers vanities & ENORMOUS CUSTOM walk-in closet. Exceptional curb appeal and spacious 3431 sqft with 3 large bedrooms, study, media room and 3 living areas in an amazing location!