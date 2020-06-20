5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The home that you've been looking for. Adorable, 3 bedroom home with large study or 4th bedroom. Wood floors throughout with a open modern floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen remodel with subway tile back splash and self closing cabinet doors. Marble counters with island and breakfast area. Contemporary lighting package, fresh paint, ready to move in! Largest master bathroom in the neighborhood! MARBLE throughout with large mirrors, double vanity, separate shower, large garden soaker tub, and HUGE walk in closet. Offering option to also own this beautiful home - Do Not miss this one and come take a look today!