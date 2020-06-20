All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:34 AM

5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard

5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The home that you've been looking for. Adorable, 3 bedroom home with large study or 4th bedroom. Wood floors throughout with a open modern floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen remodel with subway tile back splash and self closing cabinet doors. Marble counters with island and breakfast area. Contemporary lighting package, fresh paint, ready to move in! Largest master bathroom in the neighborhood! MARBLE throughout with large mirrors, double vanity, separate shower, large garden soaker tub, and HUGE walk in closet. Offering option to also own this beautiful home - Do Not miss this one and come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard have any available units?
5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard have?
Some of 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5409 Baton Rouge Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District