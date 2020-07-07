5381 Keswick Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage media room

STUNNING UPSCALE TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER GATED CHASE AT STONEBRIAR COMMUNITY!!! Beautifully updated model with new paint, carpet, lighting, hardware packages and more. Stunning hardwood floors downstairs, soaring ceilings in family room with open floorplan make this a great entertaining space. Large master bedroom and bathroom downstairs with designer touches. Master closet with laundry room access.. Great kid spaces upstairs with an oversized game room and separate media room. Secondary upstairs bedrooms are oversized. Enjoy all this location can offer. Adjacent to Stonebriar Country Club and golf course. Less than a mile to The Star entertainment area and new developments plus the SRT & DNT.