Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5381 Keswick Drive

5381 Keswick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5381 Keswick Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
STUNNING UPSCALE TOWNHOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER GATED CHASE AT STONEBRIAR COMMUNITY!!! Beautifully updated model with new paint, carpet, lighting, hardware packages and more. Stunning hardwood floors downstairs, soaring ceilings in family room with open floorplan make this a great entertaining space. Large master bedroom and bathroom downstairs with designer touches. Master closet with laundry room access.. Great kid spaces upstairs with an oversized game room and separate media room. Secondary upstairs bedrooms are oversized. Enjoy all this location can offer. Adjacent to Stonebriar Country Club and golf course. Less than a mile to The Star entertainment area and new developments plus the SRT & DNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5381 Keswick Drive have any available units?
5381 Keswick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5381 Keswick Drive have?
Some of 5381 Keswick Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5381 Keswick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5381 Keswick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5381 Keswick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5381 Keswick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5381 Keswick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5381 Keswick Drive offers parking.
Does 5381 Keswick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5381 Keswick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5381 Keswick Drive have a pool?
No, 5381 Keswick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5381 Keswick Drive have accessible units?
No, 5381 Keswick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5381 Keswick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5381 Keswick Drive has units with dishwashers.

