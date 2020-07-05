5380 Alderwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Urban modern town home remodeled with loads of custom finishes. This isn't your vanilla rental. Walk into the living room with vaulted ceilings, beautifully finished concrete floors. Open kitchen with granite counters, glass tile bcksplsh and large breakfast area. Powder bath downstairs is convenient for guests. Nice sized pantry with laundry area tucked inside. Upstairs offers a loft area overlooking living room below. Two beds up. Both full baths updated. Master retreat is spacious with generous closet built-ins, a locking gun case. Backyard is turf with three mini golf holes and a deck area. Neighborhood pool and park. Close to shopping, work, and vibrant Frisco night life. Video tour available.