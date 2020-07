5374 Moss Glen Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED IN PRESTIGIOUS GUARD GATED STARWOOD IN PRIME FRISCO LOCATION. ENTERTAINER'S DREAM HOME WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR OASIS HAS LARGE DIVING POOL, DUAL WATERFALLS, SPA, OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER'S AREA WITH BAR & TV. CUSTOM HALF-COURT SPORTS COURT. DRAMATIC ENTRY WITH SOARING CEILINGS & CUSTOM BARN DOORS LEAD TO PRIVATE STUDY. LUXURIOUS HAND SCRAPED WOOD FLOORS & PLANTATION SHUTTERS. BRIGHT & OPEN KITCHEN FEATURES HUGE 10FT. ENTERTAINER'S ISLAND WITH EXOTIC BRAZILIAN MARBLE COUNTER TOPS. NEW SS BOSCH APPLS. LARGE MASTER RETREAT WITH NEWLY UPDATED MASTER BATH. SPACIOUS GUEST ROOM DOWN. DUAL STAIRWAYS LEAD TO LRGE GAME ROOM WITH WET BAR & REFRIG. CUSTOM BARN DOOR LEADS TO MEDIA ROOM. 3 LRGE SECONDARY BEDS UP