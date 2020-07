Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Wonderful Frisco Golf Course Home! Close to everything that Frisco has to offer. Beautiful mature shade trees in front and back yards keep this house cool during those hot summer days. Sit outside in the shade on your back patio and watch the golfers go by. Perfect floor plan with 2 living areas and split bedrooms. Huge family room opens to chefs kitchen and dining room. Fantastic Plantation Resort with pool, playground, tennis, golf, pond and jogging paths.