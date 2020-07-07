5212 Evening Sun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage hot tub

POOL* SPA* BACKS to NATURE PARK* Gorgeous Highland Home in Sought after Lonestar Ranch! Island kitchen with gas cooktop, granite and ss appliances overlook the living room with Handscraped wood floors, fireplace w gas logs and built-in TV cabinet. Master suite with brand new carpet, walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Plantation shutters throughout house. Wood staircase with iron spindles leads to media and gameroom. Fantastic backyard with pool and spa. Home backs to nature park and is the perfect spot for dogs to run and play. 2.5 Car Driveway* Master Planned Community w Pools* Parks* Bike Trail* Clubhouse* Fitness Center* Near Shopping and Five Billion$ Mile. **Pool and yard maintenance included in rent**