Frisco, TX
5212 Evening Sun Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:19 PM

5212 Evening Sun Drive

5212 Evening Sun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5212 Evening Sun Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
POOL* SPA* BACKS to NATURE PARK* Gorgeous Highland Home in Sought after Lonestar Ranch! Island kitchen with gas cooktop, granite and ss appliances overlook the living room with Handscraped wood floors, fireplace w gas logs and built-in TV cabinet. Master suite with brand new carpet, walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Plantation shutters throughout house. Wood staircase with iron spindles leads to media and gameroom. Fantastic backyard with pool and spa. Home backs to nature park and is the perfect spot for dogs to run and play. 2.5 Car Driveway* Master Planned Community w Pools* Parks* Bike Trail* Clubhouse* Fitness Center* Near Shopping and Five Billion$ Mile. **Pool and yard maintenance included in rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Evening Sun Drive have any available units?
5212 Evening Sun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 Evening Sun Drive have?
Some of 5212 Evening Sun Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Evening Sun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Evening Sun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Evening Sun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 Evening Sun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5212 Evening Sun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5212 Evening Sun Drive offers parking.
Does 5212 Evening Sun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 Evening Sun Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Evening Sun Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5212 Evening Sun Drive has a pool.
Does 5212 Evening Sun Drive have accessible units?
No, 5212 Evening Sun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Evening Sun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 Evening Sun Drive has units with dishwashers.

