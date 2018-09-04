All apartments in Frisco
5109 Twilight Drive

5109 Twilight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Twilight Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 story home 3 car Garage in sought after Frisco ISD located in the HILLCREST MEADOWS community. Highly rated Frisco ISD, Clark Middle School and Smith Elementary Schools very close by. Open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms plus Office Room on first floor and spacious Game room with arcade on second floor. Open floor plan. Kitchen is equipped with energy-efficient kitchen appliances including new dish washer, stunning granite counter-tops, large cabinets and much more. Master suite comes with large walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Upgraded 2nd full Bath and Shower. Close to Highway 121 and Dallas Tollway. Close to all major office areas on Legacy dr and Stone Briar outlet mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Twilight Drive have any available units?
5109 Twilight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Twilight Drive have?
Some of 5109 Twilight Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Twilight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Twilight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Twilight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Twilight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5109 Twilight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Twilight Drive offers parking.
Does 5109 Twilight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Twilight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Twilight Drive have a pool?
No, 5109 Twilight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Twilight Drive have accessible units?
No, 5109 Twilight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Twilight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 Twilight Drive has units with dishwashers.

