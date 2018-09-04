5109 Twilight Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 story home 3 car Garage in sought after Frisco ISD located in the HILLCREST MEADOWS community. Highly rated Frisco ISD, Clark Middle School and Smith Elementary Schools very close by. Open floor plan with 3 Bedrooms plus Office Room on first floor and spacious Game room with arcade on second floor. Open floor plan. Kitchen is equipped with energy-efficient kitchen appliances including new dish washer, stunning granite counter-tops, large cabinets and much more. Master suite comes with large walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Upgraded 2nd full Bath and Shower. Close to Highway 121 and Dallas Tollway. Close to all major office areas on Legacy dr and Stone Briar outlet mall.