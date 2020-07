Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 2 Story 4 bedroom with game room and formal dining. Beautiful open floor with large kitchen and nook. Upgraded ceramic tile in all wet areas. 2 inch blinds throughout. Unwind in the master suite that boasts a separate shower and tub, double sinks and large walk in closet. Gated Community with pool, playground and pond. There is a large grill at the pool area. Landlord pays all HOA fees. Excludes: All furniture, washer, dryer and refrigerator.