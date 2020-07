Amenities

Golf Course Frontage views from patio . 3 car garage . This stunning spacious 1 story home. Spacious living room with wood floors throughout the formal dinning and 2nd living room as well, granite counter tops in kitchen, split bedrooms. Master bedroom has walking in closet, large garden tub.Plantation Resort - Resident Amenities has a driving range golf course, lap pool & covered toddler pool, tennis courts, playground. Convenience to highways and stores.