Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4687 Fallmeadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4687 Fallmeadow Drive

4687 Fallmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4687 Fallmeadow Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Executive rental on plus-sized lot. Not another Grand Home like it! View overlooking the pond and habitat of the watershed. Foyer opens up to a wall of windows looking out to the yard and green space. Spacious kitchen boasts Subzero fridge, gas range, expanded pantry and plenty of custom granite counter space. Spacious home office. Living room with unique gas fireplace. Two game rooms, one up and one downstairs. Downstairs game room is stubbed in for wet bar. Media room ready for your personal home theater. Oversized secondary bedrooms up. Master and guest suite on main level. Backyard large enough to accommodate your dream. Fabulous community amenities. Available furnished for $4000. Perfect for relocation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4687 Fallmeadow Drive have any available units?
4687 Fallmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4687 Fallmeadow Drive have?
Some of 4687 Fallmeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4687 Fallmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4687 Fallmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4687 Fallmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4687 Fallmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4687 Fallmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4687 Fallmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4687 Fallmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4687 Fallmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4687 Fallmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4687 Fallmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4687 Fallmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4687 Fallmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4687 Fallmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4687 Fallmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

