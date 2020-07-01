4687 Fallmeadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

Executive rental on plus-sized lot. Not another Grand Home like it! View overlooking the pond and habitat of the watershed. Foyer opens up to a wall of windows looking out to the yard and green space. Spacious kitchen boasts Subzero fridge, gas range, expanded pantry and plenty of custom granite counter space. Spacious home office. Living room with unique gas fireplace. Two game rooms, one up and one downstairs. Downstairs game room is stubbed in for wet bar. Media room ready for your personal home theater. Oversized secondary bedrooms up. Master and guest suite on main level. Backyard large enough to accommodate your dream. Fabulous community amenities. Available furnished for $4000. Perfect for relocation.