4641 Biltmoore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

So many great features and updates in this golf course lot home! Beautiful hardwood floors added in 2016, kitchen with sunroom style breakfast room and recently upgraded with quartz counters, gas cooktop, and new backsplash. Great floor plan with master and study down, three bedrooms and gameroom & additional study or playroom upstairs! Master bath with quartz counters and huge closet! You will love the outdoor living spaces, with a screened in porch and a spacious balcony right off the gameroom, great for entertaining! Gorgeous pool resurfaced in 2015, interior and exterior freshly painted. Don't miss the upstairs storage room over the garage!

Also listed for sale for $799,000!