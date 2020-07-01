All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:20 AM

4641 Biltmoore Drive

4641 Biltmoore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4641 Biltmoore Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
So many great features and updates in this golf course lot home! Beautiful hardwood floors added in 2016, kitchen with sunroom style breakfast room and recently upgraded with quartz counters, gas cooktop, and new backsplash. Great floor plan with master and study down, three bedrooms and gameroom & additional study or playroom upstairs! Master bath with quartz counters and huge closet! You will love the outdoor living spaces, with a screened in porch and a spacious balcony right off the gameroom, great for entertaining! Gorgeous pool resurfaced in 2015, interior and exterior freshly painted. Don't miss the upstairs storage room over the garage!
Also listed for sale for $799,000!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 Biltmoore Drive have any available units?
4641 Biltmoore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 Biltmoore Drive have?
Some of 4641 Biltmoore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 Biltmoore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Biltmoore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Biltmoore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4641 Biltmoore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4641 Biltmoore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4641 Biltmoore Drive offers parking.
Does 4641 Biltmoore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 Biltmoore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Biltmoore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4641 Biltmoore Drive has a pool.
Does 4641 Biltmoore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4641 Biltmoore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Biltmoore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4641 Biltmoore Drive has units with dishwashers.

