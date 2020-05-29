4612 Firestone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE on this Traditional Custom Home in the Gated-Guarded Community of Stonebriar! Private Backyard Pool & Spa Backing Up to A Greenbelt. Offers 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3 living areas. Versatile Open Floor Plan. Hard Wood Floors & an abundance of natural light. Kitchen has Granite C-tops, double SS ovens, travertine floors, wine refrigerator, gas c-top & SS Refrigerator. Master suite and Guest Room on 1st floor. 2 Large Living Rooms down with fireplaces. Fresh Interior paint, vaulted ceilings with solid 8 foot doors, custom trim & molding. Perfect for family gatherings and entertaining! Great Price and Great Location!