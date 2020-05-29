All apartments in Frisco
4612 Firestone Drive

4612 Firestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Firestone Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE on this Traditional Custom Home in the Gated-Guarded Community of Stonebriar! Private Backyard Pool & Spa Backing Up to A Greenbelt. Offers 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, 3 living areas. Versatile Open Floor Plan. Hard Wood Floors & an abundance of natural light. Kitchen has Granite C-tops, double SS ovens, travertine floors, wine refrigerator, gas c-top & SS Refrigerator. Master suite and Guest Room on 1st floor. 2 Large Living Rooms down with fireplaces. Fresh Interior paint, vaulted ceilings with solid 8 foot doors, custom trim & molding. Perfect for family gatherings and entertaining! Great Price and Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Firestone Drive have any available units?
4612 Firestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Firestone Drive have?
Some of 4612 Firestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Firestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Firestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Firestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Firestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4612 Firestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Firestone Drive offers parking.
Does 4612 Firestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Firestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Firestone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4612 Firestone Drive has a pool.
Does 4612 Firestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4612 Firestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Firestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 Firestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

