4573 Shamrock Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4573 Shamrock Drive

4573 Shamrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4573 Shamrock Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous and updated 4-bedroom 3 bath house, ready to move in. Exemplary Frisco schools! Close to major highways, shopping and many more. Get ready to be wowed by the updated chef’s kitchen with lots of cabinet space, huge island and seating area, perfect for all your gatherings. Living and formal dining area has easy to maintain wood flooring. Main floor has one-bedroom with a full bath right next to it. Huge master bedroom upstairs with 2 walk-in-closets. Master bath comes with, separate vanities and partially frosted shower glass. Backyard has covered patio overlooking the garden, perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee! Access to community pool, tennis courts or gym. Come see this house today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4573 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
4573 Shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4573 Shamrock Drive have?
Some of 4573 Shamrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4573 Shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4573 Shamrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4573 Shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4573 Shamrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4573 Shamrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4573 Shamrock Drive offers parking.
Does 4573 Shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4573 Shamrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4573 Shamrock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4573 Shamrock Drive has a pool.
Does 4573 Shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4573 Shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4573 Shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4573 Shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

