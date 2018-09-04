4573 Shamrock Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous and updated 4-bedroom 3 bath house, ready to move in. Exemplary Frisco schools! Close to major highways, shopping and many more. Get ready to be wowed by the updated chef’s kitchen with lots of cabinet space, huge island and seating area, perfect for all your gatherings. Living and formal dining area has easy to maintain wood flooring. Main floor has one-bedroom with a full bath right next to it. Huge master bedroom upstairs with 2 walk-in-closets. Master bath comes with, separate vanities and partially frosted shower glass. Backyard has covered patio overlooking the garden, perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee! Access to community pool, tennis courts or gym. Come see this house today!