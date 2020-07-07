All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 7 2019 at 6:37 AM

4444 Ballymena Drive

4444 Ballymena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4444 Ballymena Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Short term lease for 6 months. Perfect for someone waiting on a completed home build or someone new to the area.
Stunning home in Heritage Green and highly sought after Frisco ISD! The kitchen is an entertainer's dream w SS appliances, butlers pantry, and large island. This home is truly unique to others in the area and has the added bonus of a 2 acre park behind-imagine 2 acres you can enjoy without the upkeep! The main level has beautiful wood floors throughout w new tile in wet areas. The master retreat is stunning with views of the park and renovated master bath! Available for move-in November 1st. . Also for sale! See MLS #14140352

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Ballymena Drive have any available units?
4444 Ballymena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 Ballymena Drive have?
Some of 4444 Ballymena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Ballymena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Ballymena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Ballymena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4444 Ballymena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4444 Ballymena Drive offer parking?
No, 4444 Ballymena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4444 Ballymena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 Ballymena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Ballymena Drive have a pool?
No, 4444 Ballymena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Ballymena Drive have accessible units?
No, 4444 Ballymena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Ballymena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 Ballymena Drive has units with dishwashers.

