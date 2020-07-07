4444 Ballymena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Short term lease for 6 months. Perfect for someone waiting on a completed home build or someone new to the area.

Stunning home in Heritage Green and highly sought after Frisco ISD! The kitchen is an entertainer's dream w SS appliances, butlers pantry, and large island. This home is truly unique to others in the area and has the added bonus of a 2 acre park behind-imagine 2 acres you can enjoy without the upkeep! The main level has beautiful wood floors throughout w new tile in wet areas. The master retreat is stunning with views of the park and renovated master bath! Available for move-in November 1st. . Also for sale! See MLS #14140352