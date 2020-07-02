4391 Argyle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely stunning home in sought after Diamond Point Estates. Located across from Grand Park in west Frisco. Immaculate listing in Frisco. Located across from the future Grand Park in Frisco. Dramatic entry with a circular staircase leading to second floor featuring 19' ceilings. Large family room with fireplace open to beautiful and spacious kitchen with island and breakfast nook. 1st floor master suite with large walk-in closet. private study. Upstairs you will find 3 very sizable bedrooms with 2 baths along with a huge game room. Nice private backyard with covered patio and 3 car garage. Great location with easy access to tollway, restaurants and shopping. Pets are case by case.