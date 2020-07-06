4206 Shavano Drive

Amenities

Brand new luxury townhouse ready for move in! This end unit townhouse is located in the Wade Settlement Community. It is nestled in the most desirable location of Frisco that is very accessible to the Dallas North Tollway and 121. You are minutes away from restaurants and shopping at Legacy West, Shops of Legacy, The Star, and Stonebriar Mall! This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage townhouse has many amenities. On the first floor, there is an open layout for the Living room and Dining room with a Bay Window! Property Description : The Kitchen has an upgraded Quartzite countertop and stainless-steel appliances. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor.