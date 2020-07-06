All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:11 PM

4206 Shavano Drive

4206 Shavano Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4206 Shavano Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new luxury townhouse ready for move in! This end unit townhouse is located in the Wade Settlement Community. It is nestled in the most desirable location of Frisco that is very accessible to the Dallas North Tollway and 121. You are minutes away from restaurants and shopping at Legacy West, Shops of Legacy, The Star, and Stonebriar Mall! This 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage townhouse has many amenities. On the first floor, there is an open layout for the Living room and Dining room with a Bay Window! Property Description : The Kitchen has an upgraded Quartzite countertop and stainless-steel appliances. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Shavano Drive have any available units?
4206 Shavano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Shavano Drive have?
Some of 4206 Shavano Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Shavano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Shavano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Shavano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4206 Shavano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4206 Shavano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4206 Shavano Drive offers parking.
Does 4206 Shavano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 Shavano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Shavano Drive have a pool?
No, 4206 Shavano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Shavano Drive have accessible units?
No, 4206 Shavano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Shavano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 Shavano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

