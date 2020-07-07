All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:27 AM

4170 Shavano Drive

4170 Shavano Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4170 Shavano Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Stunning townhome in HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER community in the heart of Frisco (FRISCO ISD)! Washer, Dryer & Fridge INCLUDED. This unique property features 3 master bedroom suites (3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths). Each bedroom has a master bath with a huge walking closet. The kitchen, dining and living space is conveniently located on the first floor while all bedrooms are located on the second and third floor. The property also features a private roof deck on the 3rd floor, a 2 car garage attached in the rear, a private park and walking trail for homeowners just steps away from your front door as well as a beautiful community pool to use at your leisure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4170 Shavano Drive have any available units?
4170 Shavano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4170 Shavano Drive have?
Some of 4170 Shavano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4170 Shavano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4170 Shavano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 Shavano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4170 Shavano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 4170 Shavano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4170 Shavano Drive offers parking.
Does 4170 Shavano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4170 Shavano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 Shavano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4170 Shavano Drive has a pool.
Does 4170 Shavano Drive have accessible units?
No, 4170 Shavano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 Shavano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4170 Shavano Drive has units with dishwashers.

