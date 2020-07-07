4170 Shavano Drive

Amenities

Stunning townhome in HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER community in the heart of Frisco (FRISCO ISD)! Washer, Dryer & Fridge INCLUDED. This unique property features 3 master bedroom suites (3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths). Each bedroom has a master bath with a huge walking closet. The kitchen, dining and living space is conveniently located on the first floor while all bedrooms are located on the second and third floor. The property also features a private roof deck on the 3rd floor, a 2 car garage attached in the rear, a private park and walking trail for homeowners just steps away from your front door as well as a beautiful community pool to use at your leisure.