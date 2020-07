Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace media room microwave furnished

Luxury custom home in gated community of Shaddock Creek Estates. Intricate iron detailed staircase and walkways. Neatly finished out tucked away study. Furnished media room w wet bar. Large covered back patio and 2 story veranda. One bedroom down with master as well as 3 bedrooms up. Gourmet kitchen with all the bells and whistles. oversized utility room with room for freezer. Grand entry way with soaring ceilings. 4 living areas.

2 Gas fireplaces. Extensive mill work and builtins through out.